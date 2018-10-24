Skip Bayless no fan of former Clipper Chris Paul: ‘Dirtiest player in the history of the NBA’

Skip Bayless is known to speak his mind.

And, on Wednesday’s edition of ‘Undisputed’, the co-host lit into Chris Paul of the Rockets for his role in the brawl with Rajon Rondo and the Lakers.

Simply stated, Bayless said CP3 is ‘the dirtiest player in the history of the NBA’.

Whew.

