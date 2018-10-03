Skip Bayless: ‘I saw little to no defense’ from LA

“Welcome to the West, [LeBron James]!” Skip Bayless said emphatically, humoring the fact he believes James cannot play defense and will have an even tougher time in this conference.

During the Los Angeles Lakers‘ preseason game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, James was on the court for most of the first half in which the Lakers gave up 66 points: “Is that good? Being on pace to give up 132 points? I don’t think that’s very good.”

LeBron's first bucket in a Lakers uniform 👌 pic.twitter.com/jw1acQ8dLX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2018

James finished the night with nine points, three assists and three rebounds in 15 minutes of play in the first half.

The Lakers will take on the Nuggets again Wednesday and then the Sacramento Kings Thursday, both at home.