Skip Bayless: While the Warriors struggle, the Western Conference is wide open

If you want to win the West, you have to beat the best.

For the NBA’s Western Conference, that’s the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

However, the Warriors have looked like a troubled, and very beatable, team, as of late.

After narrowly escaping the Clippers last Sunday, Golden State was beat up by the Lakers on Christmas Day, even without LeBron James.

The other teams in the West should be licking their chops, so says Skip Bayless.