The Sho must go on! Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound Wednesday
He’s baaaaaaaaaaack.
Shohei Ohtani will make his way back to the pitcher’s mound Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers for his first start since May 20, the Angels announced.
Ohtani skipped his typical Sunday start vs. the Yankees after the team announced they are managing the amount of workload the rookie is experiencing.
#ShoTime is 4-1 on the season with a 3.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in seven starts.