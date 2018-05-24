Sho Stopper: Angels push back Shohei Ohtani’s next start on the mound

There will be no Sunday Sho in New York City.

The Angels announced on Thursday that Shohei Ohtani would not make his scheduled start on the mound, which would have seen #ShoTime face countryman Masahiro Tanaka at Yankee Stadium.

Manager Mike Scioscia cited ‘workload management’ for the Halos’ two-way star at the reason for the change.

The Angels are going to push Shohei Ohtani’s next start back for “workload management,” so he won’t pitch Sunday opposite Masahiro Tanaka, according to Mike Scioscia. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 24, 2018

Ohtani’s next start has yet to be determined.

Through seven appearances on the mound, Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 14 walks.

At the plate, in 91 at-bats, #ShoTime is equally impressive with a .308 batting average, 5 doubles, 6 home runs and 19 RBI.