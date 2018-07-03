Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani reinstated from disabled list

#ShoTime is back!

The Angels reinstated their two-way star from the disabled list on Tuesday and announced he will bat 6th vs. the Mariners.

Sadly, his Tuesday night ended without a hit and three strikeouts in four plate appearances. The Angels lost, 4-1.

Ohtani, 22, has not played since June 6 when he pitched four innings before leaving the game with an elbow injury.

He was played on the DL on June 8 with a Grade 2 sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament.

His pitching status remains uncertain at this time.