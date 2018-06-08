Sho-Stopper: Shohei Ohtani headed to DL with UCL sprain

ShoTime is bound for the disabled list.

Shohei Ohtani, the Angels‘ two-way star, was knocked out early during his start on Wednesday vs. the Royals.

His injury was initially reported as a blister but, on Friday, the club announced Ohtani has been diagnosed with a grade 2 sprain of the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament).

He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

“For the next 48-72 hours, he’ll just be completely recovering and not active,” Angels GM Billy Eppler said in a conference call with reporters. “And then, after that time period, he’ll be on a strength and conditioning regiment conducted by our staff.”

He underwent a PRP and Stem Cell injection yesterday with Dr. Steve Yoon in Los Angeles.

Ohtani was also chased from his start vs. Boston on April 17 with a blister after just four innings of work.

Ohtani, who’s hitting .289 with 6 home runs and 20 runs batted in 114 at bats, holds a 4-1 record with a 3.10 earned run average, 61 strikeouts and 20 walks.

