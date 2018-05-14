Could Shohei Ohtani hit AND pitch in the same game?

Shohei Ohtani is a two-way global superstar.

Through 69 at-bats, Ohtani is hitting .348 with 5 home runs and 16 RBI.

Through 6 starts, Ohtani sits at 3-1 with a 3.58 earned run average, 43 strikeouts and only 13 walks in 32 2/3 innings of work.

Let that sink in.

On Sunday in a no-decision vs. the Twins (an eventual 2-1 victory for the Angels), Ohtani struck out 11 batters.

Yeah, he’s good.

But, is there a chance Ohtani will hit AND pitch in the same game?

Not so fast, says Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

“(It’s) Something we might consider in September if it was something that was really critical and we needed his bat in our lineup,” Scioscia told JP Hoornstra of the Orange Country Register.

“Obviously, you’d like him to hit in your lineup, but not to have a DH in your lineup really gives you a tactical disadvantage. If he got a blister in teh second inning, or his pitch count got up and he was done after five innings, right now our bench isn’t deep enough to be able to play a National League game.”

As baseball fans, we’d love to see this! But, the skipper makes a point.