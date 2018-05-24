Frank Thomas: Give Shohei Ohtani more at-bats

The Big Hurt, like the rest of us, want more #ShoTime!

Frank Thomas, the MLB Hall of Famer and current FOX Sports baseball analyst, said he feels the Angels need to keep Shohei Ohtani always in the lineup to have a chance at postseason success this season.

It’s hard to argue with Thomas, and more importantly, Ohtani’s stats at the plate — a .308 batting average, 5 doubles, 6 home runs and 19 RBI in 91 at bats.

With the recent announcement of the Angels pushing back Ohtani’s latest start on the mound, more at-bats in the future seems very likely.