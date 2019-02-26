Spring Training 2019: Shohei Ohtani faces live pitching on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani is getting closer to being back to his old self.
The reigning American League Rookie of the Year is recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and will eventually join his Angels teammates in the lineup.
On Tuesday, Ohtani faced live pitching during Spring Training work in Tempe.
One step closer…
Shohei Ohtani saw live pitching today. #LAASpring pic.twitter.com/iA59wdMMDX
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 26, 2019