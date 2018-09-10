Sho-Off! Angels’ Shohei Ohtani named AL Player of the Week

It’s good to be ShoTime!

Shohei Ohtani, the Angels‘ rookie star, was named the American League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

During five games last week, Ohtani batted .474 with 4 home runs, 10 RBI, 4 walks, one double, one triple and 8 runs scored.

For the season, Ohtani is hitting .291 with 19 home runs, 53 RBI and 8 stolen bases.

Also, as a right-handed pitcher, Ohtani netted a 4-2 record with a 3.31 earned run average and 63 strikeouts in 2018.

However, Ohtani must now weigh Tommy John surgery to offset the damage to the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in his right elbow.