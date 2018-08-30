Shohei Ohtani set to return to mound on Sunday vs. Houston

ShoTime is coming back to a pitching mound near you!

Shohei Ohtani, the two-ways Angels star, will make his return as a pitcher on Sunday vs. the Astros at Angel Stadium.

Ohtani (4-1 with a 3.10 ERA), has been recovering from a right ulnar collateral ligament sprain. He’s been off the disabled list since July 3, serving as the Angels’ designated hitter and providing many late-season highlights.

Ohtani’s last start on the mound was June 6.

As a hitter, Ohtani is batting .275 with 15 home runs and 43 runs batted in.