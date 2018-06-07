Shohei Ohtani exits game early with blister on throwing hand

Shohei Ohtani‘s night ended early after suffering a blister on his right middle finger.

While warming up for the fifth inning, catcher Martin Maldonado signaled to the Angels dugout to take a look at Ohtani. Trainers and manager Mike Scioscia came out to the mound to check on Ohtani and determined he was done for the night.

After throwing 63 pitches through the course of four innings, Ohtani made his way directly back to the clubhouse.

Ohtani finished the night with 4.0 innings pitched, striking out four batters with one earned run.