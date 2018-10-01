Shohei Ohtani earns second Rookie of the Month award

Despite getting recommended for Tommy John surgery on his right elbow earlier this month, and getting the procedure a day after the regular season ended, Shohei Ohtani finished his first MLB season with another American League Rookie of the Month award.

In September, the 24-year-old Ohtani had a .310 batting average with a .632 on base percentage, seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

Ohtani ended the season hitting .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 61 RBIs. Over 10 starts on the mound, he also recorded a 4-2 record with a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 11 Ks.

Ohtani also won Rookie of the Month in April.

While Ohtani is not expected to pitch next season, the Angels hope he will be able to contribute with his bat.