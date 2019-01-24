WATCH: Shohei Ohtani helps announce starting lineup for Ducks

Spring Training 2019 is a mere weeks away from beginning.

But here’s an early fix anyways!

On Wednesday, Angels fans got an early peak at their stars for this season.

Shohei Ohtani and David Fletcher took part in ‘Angels Night’ at Ducks on Wednesday night at Honda Center.

Among the fun was Ohtani and Fletcher introducing the Ducks, with Ohtani saying John Gibson in Japanese.

Since it's #AngelsNight, our three @Angels guests had the chance to announce tonight's starting lineup! Come for the cheers, stay for Shohei Ohtani announcing @JohnGibson35 in Japanese! pic.twitter.com/1eoFdyqwkk — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 24, 2019