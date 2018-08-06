UCLA hoops add Shareef O’Neal to incoming freshman class

Shareef O’Neal is officially a Bruin!

O’Neal, son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, will enroll in summer school this month after signing a grant-in-aid with UCLA.

O’Neal will join five other freshmen in the Bruins’ incoming class, including Jules Bernard, Moses Brown, Tyger Campbell, Kenneth Nwuba and David Singleton.

O’Neal (6-foot-10, 220-pounds) was a force during his two seasons at Crossroads School in Santa Monica. During O’Neal’s senior season in 2017-18, the forward helped Crossroads to the CIF Division II state championship (59-53) with a 29-point, 7-rebound, 5-blocked shot performance vs. Alameda.

“Shareef has made great strides throughout his high school career,” said UCLA coach Steve Alford in a statement on Monday. “He’s an outstanding addition to our incoming class and brings a terrific combination of size, skill and athleticism. We love the length and height of this year’s team, and Shareef is really going to add to that dynamic. He has a terrific frame, one that will allow him to continue improving on both sides of the floor.

“With Shareef, you’re talking about a hard-working young man with tremendous upside, and his presence in our team’s frontcourt is a significant addition.”

O’Neal averaged 27 points per game as a senior at Crossroads, securing All-CIF Southern Section Division II acclaim.

It was the first state title for Crossroads (25-9 overall) since 1997.

Crossroads, the alma mater of former Clippers star Baron Davis, is reportedly the high school destination for the son of another NBA legend, LeBron James Jr., according to TMZ Sports.

LeBron James signed with the Lakers in the offseason.