Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal commits to UCLA

Shortly after decommitting from Arizona, Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal announced on Tuesday that he will be a UCLA Bruin.

O’Neal chose to decommit from the University of Arizona after head coach Sean Miller was caught discussing a payment of $100,000 to freshman Deandre Ayton. Shareef tweeted on Saturday expressing that he was looking at other schools.

At this time I'm am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team.I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year. — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 24, 2018

The four-star recruit’s father and Hall of Fame center for the Los Angeles Lakers proudly posted on Instagram to congratulate his son who is the 29th-ranked recruit according to the ESPN Top 100.