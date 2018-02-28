Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal commits to UCLA

Shortly after decommitting from Arizona, Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal announced on Tuesday that he will be a UCLA Bruin.

O’Neal chose to decommit from the University of Arizona after head coach Sean Miller was caught discussing a payment of $100,000 to freshman Deandre Ayton. Shareef tweeted on Saturday expressing that he was looking at other schools.

The four-star recruit’s father and Hall of Fame center for the Los Angeles Lakers proudly posted on Instagram to congratulate his son who is the 29th-ranked recruit according to the ESPN Top 100.

 

 