Shannon Sharpe: If Rams want to right ship, shift focus from Jared Goff to Todd Gurley

Is there trouble in paradise?

Hard to scoff as an 11-3 mark, but the Rams are clearly in a bit of a funk.

After dropping a Sunday night contest to the Eagles, the Rams need to shift their focus.

Get the ball to Todd Gurley.

Shannon Sharpe says the Rams coach Sean McVay needs to get Gurley more action, and less play calls for Jared Goff.

Colin Cowherd agrees, stating the Rams have ‘too much glitz and glamor’.