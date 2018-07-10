Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shines for Clippers in breakout Summer League action

With each day comes another game and with each game comes more experience. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making the most of that experience.

The No. 11 overall pick in the NBA Draft continued to shine as bright as the Las Vegas sun in the Los Angeles Clippers third Summer League game Monday.

SGA, who averaged just over 14 points per game as a Kentucky Wildcat last year, continued his offensive explosion by posting a team-high 25 points in the 104-90 loss to the Houston Rockets. The 19-year-old averaged 19.7 PPG across the three games.

Despite the top-tier scoring effort, what impressed most about the native Canadian’s play was his demonstrated versatility. Gilgeous-Alexander managed the point position throughout with what he would call ‘alpha dog’ type leadership, easily blowing past defenders for his own shots and finding open teammates when available. On the defensive side, as shown above, he remained a pest for opposing ball handlers and routinely disrupted offensive flows by jumping into passing lanes. He averaged two steals per game across the three games.

Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t the only draft pick making moves for the Clips. After taking a DNP in the second game of the set, No. 13 overall pick Jerome Robinson returned to action and continued to display his shooting abilities from everywhere on the court. Robinson finished the night with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including two makes from beyond the arc. He also corralled five boards.

While the two lottery picks garnered a lot of attention, Summer League journey man Vince Hunter made quite the impression against the Rockets. Hunter, who played a total of seven minutes with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, is in his second stint with the Clippers Summer League team and posted a stellar stat line: 20 points (7-of-8 shooting) and eight boards in 20 minutes Monday. The 6-foot-8 forward routinely stuck around the paint and made the most of his short-range opportunities.

The Clippers are currently 1-2 during their Vegas trip and failed to qualify for a playoff position to contend for the Summer League championship trophy, but still have two consolation games remaining.