Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up big numbers for Team World in Rising Stars Challenge
It was a night to remember for Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Friday in Charlotte.
Coming off the bench for Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge, the Canadian stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes.
If we show up, we gon' show out.
🎥 Highlights from @shaiglalex's #MTNDEWICERisingStars Performance. pic.twitter.com/uLUMaexkh1
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 16, 2019
The 20-year-old saw the most time out of all bench players for Dirk Nowitzki’s squad in the 161-144 loss to Team USA.
Smoothest rook out there.@shaiglalex | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/zBJYnlRFTK
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 16, 2019
SGA is the only Clipper partaking in All-Star Weekend festivities this year.
A night I’ll never forget 💫 #allstar2k19 pic.twitter.com/zQO8IQgVkZ
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shaiglalex) February 16, 2019
Following the break, the Clips will be back in action Friday, February 22 against the Memphis Grizzlies at 4:30p on Prime Ticket!