Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named to World Team during All-Star Weekend

The Rook is on the rise!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a native of Hamilton, Ontario, has been named to the World Team for the 2019 Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend.

The 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, SGA has appeared in all 51 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 9.9 points, 2.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and just over a steal per game in 26.1 minutes of action. He leads all rookies on teams with a record above .500 in both scoring and minutes per game. He is also shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe. In NBA history, only Larry Bird and Kyrie Irving have matched Gilgeous-Alexander’s production as a rookie in points, rebounds, assists and shooting splits.

The last Clipper to participate in the Rising Stars game was Blake Griffin at the 2012 All-Star Weekend.

Members of the team were selected by NBA assistant coaches from around the League. The game will be played Friday, February 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.