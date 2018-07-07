Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jerome Robinson shine in Clippers debut

While it’s only Summer League, there’s still a lot to be said about hanging with the defending champions– or at least part of their team. The Los Angeles Clippers kicked off their Las Vegas play with a 77-71 loss to the Golden State Warriors, headlined by nifty play from their two lottery picks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 13 points and two boards, displaying his well-rounded usage of a 6-foot-6 frame carving through the lane while keeping his promise of being a versatile playmaker both in traffic and creating space.

SGA also paved the way for his teammates, finishing the night with four assists and tallying a final plus-minus of +13.

Can't wait for people to finally see SGA's passing on full display at Summer League. He's so crafty and smart: pic.twitter.com/zVL5hi8Mek — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 7, 2018

Jerome Robinson, the 13th overall selection in this year’s draft, also made his presence felt from the get go. Robinson netted his first career attempt, a three ball off the left wing following a nice dish from Gilgeous-Alexander.

The 6-foot-5 energy plug wrapped up the evening 2-7 from three point range, completing a 12 point night shooting 50 percent overall from the field in 25 minutes.

Returner Sindarius Thornwell led all Clips with 18 points, continuing the streaks of brilliance he showed last season operating out of the pick-and-roll and generating deflections in passing lanes on defense.

The Clips will be back in action July 8 vs. the Sacramento Kings at July 8.