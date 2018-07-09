Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘feeling really comfortable’ after dominating performance in Clippers win

In a game where the results ultimately don’t matter, the Los Angeles Clippers sure didn’t play that way.

After battling to a tie through three quarters in the second Summer League game, the Clips played flawless 4th quarter team basketball to dominate the Sacramento Kings, eking out an 88-78 win that featured several prominent up-and-comers Sunday.

As Jerome Robinson took a coach’s decision DNP, the ball was left in the trust-worthy hands of fellow lottery pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and returner Sindarius Thornwell… neither disappointed.

SGA improved upon an already impressive appearance in his first Summer League game by posting 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. The savvy 6-foot-6 point guard also continued his status as a complete competitor by earning three steals on the defensive end.

Following the game, the former Kentucky Wildcat was asked about his progress adapting to the Clipper style of play and responded with music to all Clips fans’ ears, even bringing up how the team will look come playoff time:

While Summer League action is a prominent time for rookies and new faces to gain some critical experience, it also allows younger returning players to gain leadership experience and enhance their game around peers: cue Thornwell.

Sin City stayed true to his name by shinning under the Las Vegas lights, leading the Clippers in scoring for the second-straight game with 22 points on a more-than-respectable 7-of-12 from the field. Nine of those 22 came in clutch time during the 4th, proving vital as the Clips pulled away from the Kings by outscoring them 22-12 in the final quarter. Thornwell routinely found ways to separate himself from defenders and create open shots for himself and teammates, notching four assists to go along with his six rebounds.

The Clips will be back in action for their third Summer League game against the Houston Rockets Monday at 8:30p.