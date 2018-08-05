Sean McVay says there ‘hasn’t been much progress’ with Aaron Donald

Well, it’s certainly not the news Los Angeles Rams fans were hoping to hear on the Aaron Donald front.

While Donald continues to hold out from training camp amid contract negotiations, head coach Sean McVay supplied an ominous update as to how the discussions have been going Saturday:

“There really hasn’t been much progress in terms of the dialogue since camp. I know that we’re very intentional about trying to get him here, love to have him. In the meantime like we’ve said, really appreciative of the way that guys have worked, that are here, doing a good job of finding ways to get better. Certainly that deadline, I don’t really know exactly how they look at it, how we look at it. I just know that we want to try to find a way to get him here, and that’s important to us.”

McVay said he spoke with the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year on the phone last week and plans to again in the coming days after he meets with several members of the Rams front office.

Donald did not shy away from releasing an ominous– and much more ambiguous– message of his own Friday.

While the meaning behind the hourglass falls in the eyes of the beholder, one option that is seeing its seconds tick by is the August 7th deadline for players under contract to report to their clubs to earn an accrued season for free agency.

Donald is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and is slated to become a free agent after the season.