High praise or nah? Colin Cowherd says Sean McVay is ‘next Bill Belichick’ in this league

Like him or not, Bill Belichick will forever be one as one of the greatest coaches in American sports history.

Five Super Bowl wins will do that.

Sean McVay has no victories on the NFL’s highest stage, but that could all change … and soon.

1. Rams

2. Chiefs

3. Saints

4. Patriots

5. Chargers@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 6 pic.twitter.com/Zt1oHLsY4G — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 9, 2018

McVay has the Rams off to a 5-0 start in 2018 and the squad looks to be a strong postseason contender.

On Wednesday, Colin Cowherd stated that McVay, with his photographic football memory and attention to detail, has him in place to be the ‘next Bill Belichick’ in his league.

High praise or nah?