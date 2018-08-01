Sean McVay has his hands full managing Rams ‘circus’ says Cowherd

Back in June, Rams head coach Sean McVay was getting his first taste of a largely revamped roster featuring two new Pro Bowl corners, a Pro Bowl defensive lineman and a standout wide receiver during minicamp.

“These guys have great personalities and they also have a swagger and confidence about themselves,” is how McVay described the strong personalities he was inheriting heading into his second season at the helm.

However, with the NFL season now just over a month away and minicamp quickly turned to training camp, McVay’s ability to control the “swagger” and “confidence” becomes ever more important.

With receiver Brandin Cooks and reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley receiving massive largely-guaranteed contracts on the offensive side and corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, along with DL Ndamukong Suh acclimating to the defense, Colin Cowherd believes the Rams success lies in the hands of the youngest head coach in the NFL.

McVay, 32, has a “circus” on his hands with this roster, Cowherd says, and if he doesn’t find a way to keep it under wraps, the Rams hopes of making consecutive trips to the playoffs since 2003-04 could be flying out the window.

The Rams kick off their preseason slate Thursday, August 9 against the Baltimore Ravens and will see their first glimpse of regular season action Sept. 10 against the Oakland Raiders.