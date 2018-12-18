San Diego Strike Force newest entry to 10-team Indoor Football League

Indoor football is headed to San Diego!

The San Diego Strike Force is the newest entry in the 10-team Indoor Football League announced on Monday.

“Today marks the culmination of a lot of hard work by a talented group of people,” said Strike Force Team President Greg Anderson at a news conference. “But this is just the first step. I’m extremely excited to bring the Strike Force and the Indoor Football League to the Pechanga Arena and the great football fans of San Diego. Getting to this point took a lot of hard work and dedication and from here on out, our number-one goal is to deliver a championship-caliber team both on and off the field to San Diego.”

The squad will take place in the IFL’s first-ever game when it faces the Quad City Steamwheelers on Feb. 22. The first home game at Pechanga Arena is set for Sunday, March 3.

All games will be available on YouTube.

“This is a proud day for the entire Indoor Football League family,” said IFL President Mike Allshouse. “It’s long been our goal to build and expand our Western Conference and we can’t think of a better city to start with than San Diego. The city has a tremendous football history and incredibly passionate fans. We are extremely confident that the fans will embrace the Strike Force and the team will be successful in San Diego.”

For tickets (starting at $15) and schedule, click here.