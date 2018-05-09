Sam Darnold won’t let money and attention change him

No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold is getting used to the NFL lifestyle after the first week of rookie minicamp with the New York Jets, but he won’t be spending his new salary on anything extravagant just yet.

The former USC quarterback says he isn’t planning on buying a house any time soon in New York and is happy to have sponsors to be able to get his mom something nice for Mother’s Day.

While the 20-year-old has lofty expectations thrown at him by the New York media and fans alike, Darnold promised Colin Cowherd no one has higher expectations for him than himself and he reassured that even though his life has changed over the past month, he will remain the same cool, calm and collected personality.

Darnold also recognizes his unique position at quarterback forces him to be a leader even as the youngest player on the team, but he welcomes the opportunity to direct his teammates on the field while learning how to be a pro from them off of it.

Hall of Famer Cris Carter echoed Darnold’s personal aspirations.

Carter believes Darnold has all the tools to be a success in the NFL, but is adamant the Jets must be able to keep him healthy and bring in weapons around him to truly get the most out of his potential.