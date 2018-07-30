Sam Darnold signs fully-guaranteed contract, will report to Jets

The wait is finally over.

San Clemente star Sam Darnold has officially signed his rookie contract and will report to training camp immediately.

Darnold, who was selected 3rd overall by the New York Jets in the NFL Draft out of USC, had not signed his rookie contract because of a difference in agreement in the language in his contract, but those qualms have been resolved. According to reports around the league, Darnold agreed to a four-year, $30.25 million fully-guaranteed contract that includes a $20 million signing bonus Monday.

Darnold missed the first three days of training camp, but was on the field with his team Monday. When he joined his teammates out on the field, they gave him quite the rookie entrance:

Cool moment as Jets players clap as Sam Darnold jogs on to the field. pic.twitter.com/tWvNL0jFc5 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) July 30, 2018

With Darnold signing, the only first round pick remaining unsigned is linebacker Roquan Smith (Georgia), who was drafted 8th overall by the Chicago Bears.