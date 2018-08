Football is hard, especially as a quarterback, especially as a rookie quarterback in the NFL.

Sam Darnold is struggling, and that’s ok.

The Jets‘ rookie QB has thrown a few interceptions during his limited reps during the preseason.

And that’s ok.

Colin Cowherd spoke about Darnold’s struggles during Monday’s edition of ‘The Herd’ and said, success means taking some risks.

Watch some more in the video up top.