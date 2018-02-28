Joel Klatt: Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen Top 2 QBs in 2018 NFL Draft

Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen won’t wait long for their names to be called on April 26.

The former USC and UCLA quarterbacks, respectively, will likely be two of the Top 5 taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Joel Klatt of CFB on FOX tabbed Darnold No. 1 to Browns and Rosen No. 3 to Jets.

On Wednesday, Klatt released his list of top QBs in the draft and, to no surprise, Darnold and Rosen are the top two.

Click the video up top for more.