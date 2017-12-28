HE’S BACK! Ryan Kesler returns to the ice for the Ducks
Yes, oh yes, Kes is back!
The Ducks announced Ryan Kesler would make his season debut Wednesday vs. Las Vegas.
Watch the game on FOX Sports GO starting at 6:30p with ‘Ducks Live’.
Kesler had hip surgery in June to remove bone fragments. He netted 58 points in 82 games last season.
Randy Carlyle said @Ryan_Kesler is IN the lineup tonight.
“We know it takes players time to get their ‘A’ game underneath them, but we know one thing about Kes – he’ll be ready to battle.” #LetsGoDucks
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 27, 2017
