HE’S BACK! Ryan Kesler returns to the ice for the Ducks

Yes, oh yes, Kes is back!

The Ducks announced Ryan Kesler would make his season debut Wednesday vs. Las Vegas.

Watch the game on FOX Sports GO starting at 6:30p with ‘Ducks Live’.

Kesler had hip surgery in June to remove bone fragments. He netted 58 points in 82 games last season.