Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

The week is off to a good start for the Anaheim Ducks.

On Monday, captain Ryan Getzlaf was named the Third Star of the Week.

The other two stars were Wild center Eric Staal and Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne.

You're a star, Getz! The Captain was named the @NHL's Third Star of the Week: https://t.co/jIv1XGWePH pic.twitter.com/uYQcl3YqTJ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 26, 2018

Getzlaf added seven points (2 assists, five assists) as the Ducks (31-21-12) maintained third place in the Pacific Division. The Ducks went 2-2 during last week’s action.

In his 13th season in the NHL, all with the Ducks, Getzlaf has posted nine goals and 33 assists in 40 games played in 2017-18.