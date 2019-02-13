JSerra retires jersey of Royce Lewis, No. 1 overall pick in 2017 MLB Draft

JSerra High School honored of the best to wear baseball cleats for the Lions

Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, had his No. 6 jersey retired by the school during a ceremony on Wednesday.

After a senior season in which Lewis hit .377 with four homers and 25 stolen bases, the shortstop was named the California Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year.

JSerra baseball honors Royce Lewis, No. 1 overall pick by the Twins in 2017, with the retirement of his No. 6 jersey. Lewis leaves for Florida and his first big league Spring Training with @Twins on Friday. Full coverage to come at @CapoDispatch. @JSerraAthletics @JSerraLionsBB pic.twitter.com/KVbqrzI0qW — SouthOCsports (@SouthOCsports) February 13, 2019

Lewis was taken with the top selection in 2017 by the Minnesota Twins and is currently ranked as the No. 5 prospect for 2019.

During the 2018 season, Lewis was named the MVP of the Midwest League after hitting .315 with nine home runs and 53 RBIs.

The shortstop is reporting to Fort Myers, Fla. on Friday to start Spring Training 2019.