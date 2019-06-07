Rose Bowl Stadium to dedicate statue to 1999 USA Women’s World Cup champions

The 1999 USA Women’s World Cup Championship team will be celebrated on July 10 on the 20th Anniversary of the historic match that forever changed the prism of female athletics in the United States. A statue celebrating the moment and Team USA will be dedicated at 11:00 a.m. outside of the Rose Bowl Stadium. Members of the team, including Brandi Chastain, will be present to help dedicate the statue, which will stand as a point of inspiration as it will be situated in the forefront of the iconic Stadium marquee on the northwestern most tip of Area H.

The dedication will be hosted by Hall of Famer and UCLA alum, Ann Meyers Drysdale and is open and free to the general public. This will be the second commemorative statue on the Rose Bowl Stadium’s site as a football statue of Jackie Robinson, who grew up in Pasadena and played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, was unveiled in November 2017 with host, Vin Scully.

The statue is a gift from generous donor support to the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, a 501c3 organization that supports the preservation, protection and enhancement of the Rose Bowl Stadium as a National Historic Landmark. Without a doubt, one of the most iconic moments was the 1999 Women’s World Cup Championship Team who authored a moment that will forever be iconic with female athletics on a global scale.

On July 9, the day prior to the statue dedication, the Legacy Foundation will host an inaugural Rose Bowl Women’s Empowerment Symposium at the Stadium where female students will receive exposure from top female industry leaders from finance, law, sports, entertainment, technology and more. The free event will give students the opportunity to spend the day networking and learning key skillsets about leadership, teamwork, confidence, and more from the professional panelists.

In collaboration with the LA Galaxy Foundation, the Symposium will be a unique opportunity for student attendees to hear how female leaders have built their businesses and mastered both the personal and professional balance while providing ethics, services and resources to their community. Each attendee of the symposium will be invited to attend the dedication of the statue honoring the 1999 USA Women’s World Cup Champion Team. The dedication of the statue and the inaugural Rose Bowl Women’s Empowerment Symposium will follow the conclusion of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 7th in France.

If you are interested in more information or participating in the Rose Bowl Women’s Empowerment Symposium and the 1999 Women’s World Cup Statue Dedication, please email legacy@rosebowlstadium.com or visit www.INSPIRE2022.org.