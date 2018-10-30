Rocket City Trash Pandas unveil fantastic inaugural logos at reveal party

This is the greatest logo in the history of modern sports.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels who play in the Southern League, recently unveiled their inaugural logo for their official re-branding ahead of the 2020 minor league baseball season.

The club is still currently called the Mobile BayBears and will soon move operations to Madison, Ala.

The nickname, used to describe those lovable raccoons in our garbage cans, was selected by a fan vote in early September.