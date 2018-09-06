Rocket City Trash Pandas! Angels’ Double-A affiliate gets awesome new name

Is this the greatest name for a team in the history of sports?

We say yes!

Thanks to an online vote, the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, will change its name to the Rocket City Trash Pandas when the club relocates to Madison, Ala. in 2020.

It's official: Mobile Baybears to be renamed the Rocket City Trash Pandas after move to North Alabama https://t.co/tapRsPnCn6 pic.twitter.com/ZdvldYh0df — NBC 15 (@mynbc15) September 6, 2018

Trash panda is a cooler name for a raccoon, for all of you who had to look it up (like us ….)

Other contenders were Comet Jockeys, Moon Possums, Space Chimps and Thundersharks.