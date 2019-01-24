TBT: Robert Woods makes defenders look silly during 2009 CIF D-III title game

Robert Woods is preparing for the biggest game of his professional life.

The seventh-year pro out of USC will take part in Super Bowl LIII as the Rams battle the Patriots on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

During the 2018 season, Woods’ second back in Los Angeles, the receiver caught 86 passes for 1,219 yards and 6 scores.

Back in the day, like 2009, Woods was a Serra High School legend.

And you only need one game to see why.

The 2009 CIF Division III championship game vs. Marin Catholic was a showcase of Woods’ dominance, like the first play, which he turns a short screen pass into a 69-yard touchdown.

Woods ended with eight catches for 180 yards and two scores as Serra won 24-20.

During his senior season with the Cavaliers, Woods pulled in 66 catches for 1,112 yards and added 96 stops and eight interceptions as Serra finished the season 15-0.

The receiver headed to USC, where he as an consensus All-American in 2011 and finished his career (2010-2012) with 252 catches for 2,930 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Woods went on to be the 41st pick in the 2013 NFL Draft with the Buffalo Bills.