Rams, OL Havenstein agree to terms on four-year extension

The Rams have locked up offensive lineman Rob Havenstein.

The two sides agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension on Monday.

The deal is worth a reported $32.5M, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Havenstein has been with the Rams since 2015 when he was taken in the second round (57th overall) from Wisconsin in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-8, 328-pounder has started all 43 career regular-season games and on playoff matchup.

“We’re excited to extend Rob with the Rams for another four seasons,” said Rams coach Sean McVay in a statement. “He’s been a reliable member of our offensive line and maintaining consistency among that unit is important as we continue to grow offensively. Congratulations to Rob and his family.”