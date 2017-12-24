REPORT: UCLA QB Josh Rosen to sit out Cactus Bowl

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, left, passes before being hit by California's Tony Mekari during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Has Josh Rosen played his last game at UCLA?

According to FOX Sports and Sport Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman, doctors have instructed Rosen to sit out the team’s Cactus Bowl appearance against Kansas State. The medical staff’s orders come in light the concussion sustained by Rosen on Oct. 28 against Washington and subsequent beating the junior quarterback took in the team’s final regular season game against Cal on Nov. 24.

Rosen has yet to decide whether or not to enter the upcoming NFL Draft, but it is thought by many he would be a possible No. 1 pick if he does decide to leave UCLA.