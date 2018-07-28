Take a look at Action From Rams Training Camp Day Two

It’s official, 2018 training camp is finally here! That means one day closer to NFL opening day. Here’s a look at what went on during day two of Rams training camp.

The Los Angeles Rams hit the field Friday on the University of California, Irvine campus in front of hundreds of fans who piled in to show their support. The day started off with news that the Rams will wear their iconic throwback jerseys during five games this year.

Rams head coach Sean McVay after practice talked about the team’s jerseys. “We still gotta go play football whether we’re wearing whatever color. It’s not something that I’ve given too much thought to but the throwbacks do look good, so that’s good news” McVay said.

The facilities had no shortage of entertainment for fans of all ages. Bleachers covered with large tents surrounded the entire practice field for fans to stay cool while spectating. A kid zone was set up just outside of the field that had bouncy houses, a vertical jump test and photo booths. Many Rams players even stayed more than 20 minutes after practice to sign autographs.

Just before practice, individual players started to trickle on to the field in uniform. Todd Gurley arrived to the locker room greeted with a roar of cheers from the fans. Fresh off his new deal with the Rams, Gurley showed up on a mini electric bike grinning ear-to-ear as fans chanted ‘Gurley, Gurley, Gurley.’

Jared Goff trotted out on to the field to the same chants Gurely received and met with the rest of the quarterback staff. Every few minutes a large cheer would sprout from the fans, signaling a great catch or throw, like this:

One of the biggest story lines from the Rams this season is the offseason additions of Brandin Cooks,

Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. After practice Friday, Suh spoke on how he felt under the new system.

“It’s been good, I’ve enjoyed it. [Wade Phillips] is obviously a man of few words but very strong words. His biggest emphasis right now is ball hawks and getting after the ball…we’ve all been working on that as a unit and done a pretty good job so far,” Suh said.

For the second year in a row, star defensive end Aaron Donald was not at training camp. Suh expressed his eagerness to get on the same field as Donald.

“Without question, I always want to have an opportunity to practice with Aaron. He’s a guy that I’ve watched from a far and hopefully I’ll have an opportunity sometime soon to get on the same field and be on the same side of the ball,” Suh said.

Suh spoke very highly of Donald, even adding, “He deserves more than what I got.”

McVay talked about the athletes on the field and seeing competitive spirit felt at practice: “We finished up with some competitive, kind of unscripted stuff and I thought it was a good back and forth. Defensively, you could feel Ndamukong, his presence up front with some good rushes. I thought our back-end was contesting throws, making things difficult… it’s exciting seeing those guys compete against each other,” McVay said.

The end of practice ended with a little competition between offense and defense. Four downs, if the defense gets the stop then they win, if the offense earns enough for another first down then they win. The defense took the cake. The punishment for the offense was a sprint across the field and back, coach McVay jumped in on the action and led his offense across the scorching turf.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports….Rams offense runs sprints after practice lead by head coach Sean McVay Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Looking ahead to future training camp dates, McVay commented that players will dress in full pads this Sunday (7/29), something highly anticipated by the fans and for McVay as well.

“Plans are pads on Sunday, we anticipate a little bit of a d-low day tomorrow. We’ll give some of the veteran guys maybe a little less work, they’ll get a majority of their work in the walk through. But day four will really give us a chance to ramp it back up again,” McVay said.

The Rams will be at training camp until Thursday, August 16.