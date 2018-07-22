Rams head coach Sean McVay uses photographic memory to recall exact plays from last season

In an interview with Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on HBO, Gumbel put the head coach of the Rams memory to test. To say Sean McVay passed would be an understatement.

Gumbel asked about McVay’s photograph memory and asked him to recall a series of Rams plays from last season. McVay was given the team, week, downs to go, and time on the clock and had to recall what the end result was.

Take a look at the interview here…..

The rest of the interview and full segment airs Tuesday, July 24 at 10pm on HBO.