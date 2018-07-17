Colin Cowherd: ‘This roster is filthy,’ predicts Rams to win NFC West

The city of L.A. has turned into a powerhouse according to Colin Cowherd.

On Monday Cowherd predicted the Chargers will win the AFC West and Tuesday he chose the Rams to win the NFC West for the second year in a row.

The Los Angeles Rams will win the NFC West for the second straight season pic.twitter.com/5bZe67tB9V — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 17, 2018

Cowherd talked about the talent that is sprinkled throughout the Rams’ roster this year saying their roster is filthy good and highlighted their off season additions. The signing of Aquib Talib, Brandin Cooks, Ndamukong Suh and Marcus Peters elevates the Rams past teams in their division and the NFL.

Cowherd also mentioned that the rest of the division San Francisco, Seattle, and Arizona are all in rebuilding phases which helps the Rams in their quest to defend the NFC West.