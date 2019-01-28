Ralph Lawler named top Play-by Play Announcer by Southern California Sports Broadcasters

Another well-deserved honor for Ralph Lawler.

The legendary ‘Voice of the Clippers‘, Lawler was honored with the Bob Miller Television Play-by-Play award as part of the Southern California Sports Broadcasters (SCSB) luncheon at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank on Monday.

It’s the first award of its kind for a Clippers’ broadcaster.

Lawler is calling games in his 40th season with the club, his last, as he will retire at the end of the season.

Lawler was also recently presented with the California Sportscaster of the Year accolade on Jan. 14.

From the release:

Over the course of his 40 seasons and more than 3,140 Clippers games, Lawler has also been awarded with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, three Emmys, a Telly Award and inductions into the SCSB Hall of Fame (2006) and the California Sports Hall of Fame. Lawler is well known for his ‘Lawler-ism’ catchphrases that have become a fixture in Clippers broadcasts and across the NBA, and fans tune in to hear ‘Bingo!,’ ‘Oh Me, Oh My’ and ‘Lawler’s Law.’ The impact that Lawler has had on the Clippers organization and the broadcasting community across his four decades with the team is immeasurable.

Recently, Mike Fratello joined Lawler in the booth during a Clippers-Heat game.

On Thursday, actor and longtime Clippers fan and season ticket holder Billy Crystal will call the Clippers-Lakers game with Lawler.