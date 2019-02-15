Oh Me, Oh My!! Ralph Lawler inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The farewell tour for Ralph Lawler has the biggest and best stop coming in September.

Lawler, the longtime Los Angeles Clippers play-by-play announcer, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced on Friday by the NBA.

Lawler will receive the The Curt Gowdy Media Award, given ‘members of the electronic and print media for outstanding contributions to basketball.’

Enshrinement festivities will take place in Springfield, Mass. on Sept. 5-7.

Lawler is retiring following this season after 40 years with the Clippers.