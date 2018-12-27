Ralph Lawler explains why Clippers are better than Lakers, details broadcasting career

The only proper way to describe the 40-year broadcasting career of Ralph Lawler is “Oh me, oh my!”

Lawler, who is retiring after four decades as the ‘Voice of the Los Angeles Clippers,’ has been through just about every moment of Clippers history: The move to Los Angeles, the struggling 90s, Lob City and now the resurgence of a scrappy team. As Lawler heads into the final months of his career, he spent time on ‘Speak for Yourself’ and ‘The Herd’ Thursday to discuss some of his favorite moments, what gave him the drive during the dark times and which team truly runs the Los Angeles basketball scene.

With the surging Clippers (20-14) tied with the Lakers for fourth place in the Western Conference, it’s reasonable to ask who is the best NBA team in the city of Angels; Lawler left no room for disapproval.

“I think it’s the Clippers and I’ll tell you why… They have won 21 of the last 25 in the series,” Lawler told Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock.

Lawler, who endured a stretch of 25 out of 26 seasons with the Clips tallying at least 40 losses, was also asked about how he continued to be a class act even when the performance on the court wasn’t carrying the broadcast. He used his golden pipes to describe it in only a way he can.

“When the team is down 20 points in the first quarter, and I can remember a few of those games, you have to find ways to get people to come back for the second and third and fourth quarters,” Lawler recalled. “I love the craft of broadcasting.”

Despite all the historical knowledge to lean back on, it is the present that is exciting Lawler the most.

The play-by-play sage credits the current Clippers, who may not have a ‘superstar’ on the roster, and their success to composing a team of grit and hard-nosed players.

Lawler also believes Doc Rivers, who won the NBA Coach of the Year award during the 1999-2000 season, is in the midst of his best coaching performance ever.

So what was the biggest change the franchise made that allowed the pivot from those dark years to the flourishing bevy of talent now playing night in and night out?

“The real change when we all just felt differently going to work every day was when Steve Ballmer took over as the owner of the ball club,” Lawler said. “This is a major professional basketball team with a structure second to none in all of pro sports.”

Just like the Clippers structure, Ralph Lawler, too, is second to none.