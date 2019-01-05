PREVIEW: LA Kings host Oilers in epic Hockey Night in LA (FOX Sports West, 6:30p.)

WHAT: LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

WHERE: Staples Center

WHEN: Saturday, January 5 at 6:30p.

HOW TO WATCH: FOX Sports West and the FOX Sports App

The Kings (16-23-3) had been on a recent upswing, collecting points in seven of their previous 10 games before Thursday. But the Lightning came to Los Angeles and showed what a true roll is all about, pocketing an easy 6-2 victory while earning a point in their 16th consecutive game.

Even when the Kings showed life with a goal from Austin Wagner in the second period to make it 4-1, the Lightning responded with two more goals. Kings All-Star defenseman Drew Doughty scored in the closing minutes.

“We’re going to watch video and we’re going to learn from our mistakes, so that’s all we can do now,” Wagner said. “There’s no point in dwelling anymore, it’s just learning from what we did wrong and you know, we’re going to do that.”

The Kings do have 11 points from their last 10 games, while the Oilers will enter with seven points in their last 10, showing evidence that Los Angeles has been playing better of late than some teams ahead of them in the standings.

The Kings were also 3-1 in their last four home games before Tampa Bay stormed through their building Thursday.

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick allowed the six Tampa Bay goals on 33 shots, as the Lightning scored three times on eight power-play chances. But backup Jack Campbell played well in a 2-0 defeat at Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, leaving the Kings with a decision in goal Saturday.

Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen gave up just one goal Wednesday at Arizona on 30 shots.

“(Wednesday) we had a tremendous goalie again and I thought we checked our way to a win,” Oilers center Leon Draisaitl said. “We wanted to take another step in the right direction, keep improving and keep getting better as a group. (Wednesday) was obviously a very big win for us.”

