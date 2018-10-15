PREVIEW: LA Kings finish up Canada road trip with stop in Toronto (4p, FOX Sports West)

4p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Kings wrap up their early-season road trip across Canada with a Monday stop in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs (5-1-0) won all four games on their recent road trip and will open a three-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings (2-2-1), who lost 5-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The LA Kings will be trying to return to the standard of Thursday when Jack Campbell stopped 40 shots to earn his first career NHL shutout in a 3-0 victory over the Canadiens in Montreal.

Jeff Carter had a goal and two assists in that game, his first points of the season.

It was different in Ottawa. The defense broke down and the power play continued to sputter.

“We’ve definitely got to clean some things up,” center Trevor Lewis, who scored the Kings’ goal on Saturday, told the Los Angeles Times. “I think first and foremost it starts with our compete, right off the bat. We’ve got a good veteran group, so we’ll be better.”

Campbell allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Peter Budaj against the Senators.

“We’ve got to do a lot better job of not making (Campbell) face those types of quality chances, especially on the road in a big game,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “You regroup and you go again. I didn’t like the way those goals were scored. The pucks that we turned over that end up in the back of the net — we had bodies around our net that had position on us, and we had pucks on top that got through to the net. Those are all, to me, mental things that you can make a difference in if manage them in the right place.”

The Kings’ power play remains 0-for-18 for the season despite adding Ilya Kovalchuk.

“I thought we got some momentum, but you’ve got to score goals,” Kings center Anze Kopitar said. “But I think we took a step in the right direction.”