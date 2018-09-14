Prep Zone Picks: Week 4
Welcome to Prep Zone picks!
Each week, our CIF-SS football crew of Chris Rix, Sam Farber and John Jackson, make their weekly selections based on our four Prep Zone Friday night matchups.
This season, we’ve added a fourth person in ‘G Money’, aka, Garrett, the head of our Prep Zone research team.
PS: G-Money will likely win the competition in 2018!
Note: All games kick off at 7p on Prep Zone
Good luck fellas!
Week 4 Schedule:
Mayfair at Warren, 7p, Prep Zone
Narbonne at Serra, 7p, Prep Zone
Cathedral at Bishop Amat, 7p, Prep Zone
Westlake at Moorpark, 7p, Prep Zone
Mission Viejo at Upland, 7:30p, Prime Ticket
Rix’s Picks (12-4 on season)
Warren, Serra, Bishop Amat, Westlake
Farber’s Picks (10-6)
Warren, Serra, Bishop Amat, Moorpark
JJ’s Picks (12-4)
Warren, Serra, Bishop Amat, Westlake
G-Money (10-6)
Mayfair, Serra, Bishop Amat, Moorpark