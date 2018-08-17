2018 Prep Zone Picks: Week 0
Welcome back to Prep Zone picks!
Each week, our CIF-SS football crew of Chris Rix, Sam Farber and John Jackson, make their weekly selections based on our four Prep Zone Friday night matchups.
This season, we’ve added a fourth person in ‘G Money’, aka, Garrett, the head of our Prep Zone research team.
PS: G-Money will likely win the competition in 2018!
Note: All games kick off at 7p on Prep Zone
The Sked:
Timpview (Utah) at St. John Bosco
Westlake at Sierra Canyon
Antelope Valley at Grace Brethren
Upland at La Habra
Rix Picks
St. John Bosco
Westlake
Grace Brethren
Upland
JJ’s Picks
St. John Bosco
Westlake
Grace Brethren
Upland
Sam’s Picks
St. John Bosco
Westlake
Grace Brethren
Upland
G Money’s Picks
St. John Bosco
Sierra Canyon
Grace Brethren
Upland